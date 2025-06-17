Israel-Iran Conflict: A Look At The World’s Official and Secret Nuclear Programs

The G7 nations issued a firm and unequivocal statement during their summit in Kananaskis, Canada: "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon." The declaration comes amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, with Iran and Israel locked in a four-day exchange of attacks. On June 12, Israel reportedly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, citing self-defence.

In a statement released late Monday, the G7 — a group of the world’s most powerful economies — reiterated its support for Israel and labeled Iran a major source of instability in the region. The leaders also called for broader de-escalation to prevent further conflict.

Notably, Israel itself is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, though it neither confirms nor denies this. It remains the only country in the Middle East with a suspected nuclear arsenal and is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Which Countries Have Nuclear Weapons?

As of 2025, nine countries are known or widely believed to possess nuclear weapons:

United States – ~5,200 warheads Russia – ~5,000 warheads (largest arsenal in the world) China – ~500 warheads France – ~290 warheads United Kingdom – ~225 warheads India – ~170 warheads Pakistan – ~170 warheads Israel – Undeclared arsenal North Korea – ~30–40 warheads

India’s Nuclear Milestone: Smiling Buddha

India conducted its first nuclear test on May 18, 1974, under the codename “Smiling Buddha” at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. This made India the sixth country in the world to conduct a nuclear test. Pakistan followed with its own program in response and now holds a comparable arsenal.

Secret or Suspected Nuclear Programs

While nine nations possess declared or widely accepted nuclear capabilities, 10–12 countries are suspected to have pursued or are exploring secret or dual-use nuclear programs. These programs may not be overtly weaponized but carry the potential for future nuclear development.

Countries suspected of having secret or undeclared nuclear programs include:

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Turkey

Syria

Sweden

Japan

South Korea

Brazil

South Africa (historically developed and then dismantled its nuclear weapons program)

International frameworks like the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons) and oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continue to play a key role in limiting global nuclear proliferation.