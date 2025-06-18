Israel–Iran Conflict: How Dangerous Is Iran’s Fattah Hypersonic Missile?

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, Iran has reportedly launched a barrage of missiles at Israel. Among them is the Fattah-1 hypersonic missile – developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The development comes hours after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’.

Terming Israel as a Zionist regime, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei responded by sharing a post, “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”

Tensions escalated when Israel launched an attack on Iran six days ago to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Officials in Jerusalem have described the mission as essential to neutralizing what they term an "existential threat."

Let’s take a look at what exactly the Fattah-1 hypersonic missile is and how dangerous it can be.

Developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Fattah is Iran’s first declared hypersonic missile. It is designed with a combination of high speed (Mach 13+), mid-course manoeuvrability, a solid-fuel, two-stage design, and the capability to penetrate modern missile defence systems.

If fully functional, it could represent a significant shift in regional military dynamics; however, much of its performance remains untested and independently unverified.

Fattah Hypersonic Missile — How It Works

A hypersonic missile travels at speeds above Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound, ~6,100 km/h or 3,800 mph). Iran’s Fattah, however, claims to reach Mach 13–15 (approx. 16,000–18,500 km/h) in the glide phase.

This high speed drastically reduces response time for enemy missile defence systems.

Hypersonic missiles are manoeuvrable, unlike traditional ballistic missiles, which follow a predictable arc. They can evade missile defence systems due to their speed, unpredictable trajectories, and low radar cross-section.

The Fattah can change its trajectory mid-flight. Its manoeuvring glide phase allows it to evade radar tracking and interception.

The warhead can allegedly adjust its direction 360° during flight, possibly using aerodynamic surfaces or thrusters.

Two-Stage Solid-Fueled Design

First Stage: A solid rocket booster launches the missile into the upper atmosphere (similar to a ballistic missile).

Second Stage (Hypersonic Glide Vehicle - HGV):

After booster separation, the warhead (or glide vehicle) detaches and continues independently. It manoeuvres at hypersonic speeds through the atmosphere, adjusting its flight path dynamically.

Stealth and Survivability

Iran’s Fattah is designed to fly at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles. It may have a reduced radar cross-section (RCS) and can perform non-linear flight, making tracking difficult.

Iran claims that the Fattah can defeat air defence systems like Israel’s Arrow and Iron Dome, and the U.S. Patriot, Aegis, and THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense).

Technology Challenges (and Claims)

Iran claims Fattah is domestically developed, but hypersonic technology involves:

Advanced materials to withstand extreme temperatures from air friction (~2,000°C+)

Precision guidance systems with inertial/GPS-like support

Compact yet powerful propulsion systems

However, many experts remain sceptical of Iran’s full capabilities, given the secrecy and complexity of hypersonic technology.