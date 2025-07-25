Indian Students Add $9 Billion to US Economy: Lawmakers Urge Action on Visa Delays

A bipartisan group of 14 U.S. House Representatives — including three Indian-American Democrats — has urged the U.S. State Department to address persistent delays in student visa appointments that are affecting Indian students hoping to study in the United States.

Led by Congresswoman Deborah Ross, the group includes Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jim Costa, Zoe Lofgren, Stephen Lynch, Tom Suozzi, Shri Thanedar, Dina Titus, Hank Johnson, Marc Veasey, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Don Bacon, Eric Swalwell, and Brad Sherman. They sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighting the issue.

In the letter, the lawmakers expressed concern over reports from their constituent universities that Indian students were struggling to obtain visas in time to begin or continue their studies in the U.S. They emphasized that Indian students are the largest group of international students in the country and contribute nearly $9 billion (approximately ₹77,787 crore) annually to the U.S. economy.

“As members of Congress who represent research universities, we are concerned by reports about Indian students who have been unable to obtain visas to continue their education in the United States,” the letter stated.

The lawmakers stressed that Indian students play a key role in advancing research, innovation, and scientific competitiveness in the U.S. “We are dismayed at the possibility that many of these bright individuals may be blocked from continuing their education and research here,” they wrote.

They further noted that research universities are critical to the U.S. economy, especially in fields involving basic research and cutting-edge technologies — and that Indian students are active contributors across all disciplines. “As we work to deepen U.S.-India cooperation globally, educational exchange is vital to fostering long-term collaboration between our nations,” the letter concluded.

The concern comes in the backdrop of lingering visa appointment issues. Although U.S. consulates resumed student visa processing in July after a two-week pause, delays continue.

Notably, under the Trump administration, visa rules had been tightened to curb illegal immigration. This included suspending new student and exchange visa interviews globally as the State Department revamped its social media vetting protocols for international applicants.