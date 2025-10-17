‘I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki’ Author Baek Sehee Dies: Depression Battle & Cause of Death

South Korean author Baek Sehee, whose memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki became a global phenomenon for its candid exploration of mental health, has died at the age of 35.

While the news of her death emerged on October 17 (Friday), reports suggest that Baek donated her heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys, saving the lives of five people. The cause of her death is not known yet.

A Voice That Redefined Mental Health Conversations

Baek rose to prominence with her debut book I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, first published in Korean in 2018. The memoir struck a chord worldwide for its honest portrayal of her struggle with depression and her search for small, sustaining joys. Its English translation was published in 2024 by Bloomsbury. The memoir sold over a million copies and was translated into 25 languages.

The author’s writing, known for its raw vulnerability and quiet optimism, helped destigmatize conversations around mental health in South Korea and beyond. A sequel, I Want to Die but Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki, was released in 2019 and translated into English in 2024.

Battling Dysthymia

Baek had lived with dysthymia, a chronic but milder form of depression that can last for years, often leaving those affected feeling persistently low without severe symptoms. Her decade-long treatment journey formed the foundation of her acclaimed memoir, which delves deep into her conversations with her therapist.

Her Legacy Lives On

According to Bloomsbury Publishing, Baek studied creative writing and worked at a publishing house for five years before dedicating herself fully to writing.

In a statement, the Korean Organ Donation Agency shared words from Baek’s sister: “Baek wanted to share her heart with others through her work — and now, through her final act, she has given that heart to others in the most literal sense.”

Her English translator, Anton Hur, wrote on Instagram that while Baek’s organs saved five people, “her readers will know she touched millions more with her words.”

Readers from around the world have flooded social media with tributes, thanking Baek for her compassion, courage, and honesty. Her death leaves a void in contemporary literature — but her words, and her generosity, continue to heal countless lives.