Holiday Money Dispute: Boy Calls Police Over Father’s New Year Money Theft

A young boy in China almost got his father into serious trouble when he called the police, claiming his father was a "bad guy" who had stolen his Lunar New Year lucky money. The incident took place in Lanzhou, Gansu province, earlier this month, when the boy called the police.

"A bad guy is in my home and he has robbed my money," the boy told the officer on the phone. The officer also heard the voice of a man shouting, "You naughty boy, you did call the police!"

During the Lunar New Year holiday, it is a tradition for adult relatives in China to give red envelopes or packets containing money to children as a way of wishing them good fortune. However, parents often hold onto the envelopes to prevent the children from losing or spending the money carelessly.

When the police officer arrived at the house, the boy excitedly pointed at his father and said, "Uncle Police, you came so quickly. Please catch this bad person immediately." The father immediately apologized, explaining the situation. "I'm sorry, Comrade Police. My son is not well educated. I didn’t expect he would really call the police."

The father explained that the boy had argued with him about who should keep the money from the red envelope and had used his phone to call the police. After evaluating the situation, the officer calmly advised the boy to let his father keep the money for him and suggested that when he needs money, he should ask his father for it and keep track of his spending.

The officer also advised the father to improve his parenting so the boy would not resort to calling the police in the future.