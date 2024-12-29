Georgia Erupts in Protests Over Unlawful Presidential Election Outcome

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Georgia’s parliament on Sunday to protest the inauguration of President Mikheil Kavelashvili. The unrest marks the peak of a political crisis that has gripped the country for months. Opposition leaders have accused Kavelashvili of winning the presidency through a manipulated election, sparking one of the largest demonstrations in recent years.

As Kavelashvili took the oath of office, protesters, waving Georgian flags and holding signs reading “No to Corruption” and “Democracy, Not Dictatorship,” marched toward the parliament building. They called for his resignation and demanded fresh elections. Opposition leaders claimed the ruling Georgian Dream party used vote-buying, voter intimidation, and media control to secure Kavelashvili’s victory. "This inauguration is a stain on Georgia’s democracy. We will not accept this illegitimate presidency," one opposition leader declared.

Despite these accusations, the Georgian Dream party has defended the election, saying it was fair and met international standards. In response to the protests, riot police were deployed around the parliament, but no violence was reported.

The protests come amid ongoing political divisions in Georgia, with tensions rising between the ruling party and opposition groups. The country also faces economic challenges such as high inflation and unemployment, adding to public dissatisfaction. The European Union and the United States have called for dialogue and peaceful resolution, urging all parties to work together to end the crisis.

As the protests continue, there are concerns that the situation could lead to prolonged unrest in this fragile South Caucasus nation.