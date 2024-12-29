‘Bigg Boss 18 fame’ Nyrraa Banerji reveals her New Year plans

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Television actress Nyrraa M Banerji is all set to welcome the New Year by spending quality time with her family and friends.

The actress is excited to celebrate New Year's Eve with her loved ones, ushering in 2025 with positivity. Reflecting on the past year and her plans for the upcoming celebration, she shared, "God has been kind, and 2024 has been a great year for me professionally. I only have gratitude to offer to my family, friends, and my legion of fans who have supported me throughout."

Nyrraa added, "My family and friends have played a pivotal role in motivating me, and that's why I would love to end this year by spending quality time with them. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year as we move into 2025. A lot is on the plate now in terms of work. Please continue to shower your love and support."

Work-wise, Nyrraa was last seen in the popular reality show “Bigg Boss 18.” Referring to her exit as "unfair," the actor stated that it was only in the third week that she started finding her footing in the game. She was working on her strategies but couldn't understand why she was given so little screen time.

She is best known for her lead role in Star Plus's supernatural drama series Divya Drishti and is also recognized for her participation in the reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.”

After making appearances in several television serials, she made her feature film debut in the Telugu comedy “Aa Okkadu,” directed by Srinivasa Murthy Nidadavole. She then went on to star in several successful Telugu films, including “Saradaga Kasepu”, directed by Vamsi. Additionally, Nyrraa appeared in the Hindi film “One Night Stand” and also assisted director Tony D'Souza on his film “Azhar.”

