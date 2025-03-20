Eid al-Fitr Holiday Travel: Indonesia Airports & Airlines on High Alert

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation has prepared 404 aircraft to accommodate the surge in air travel during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holidays. With over 6.19 million travelers expected, marking a 12% increase from last year, authorities are ensuring smooth operations and heightened safety measures.

Aircraft Readiness and Passenger Demand

Eid al-Fitr is a peak travel period as millions of Indonesians journey home to celebrate with family. While 325 aircraft were initially deemed sufficient, the Ministry has increased the count to 404 to meet the growing demand. Acting Director General of Air Transportation, Lukman F. Laisa, emphasized the importance of early preparations to guarantee a seamless travel experience.

Safety and Monitoring Measures

To ensure safe and efficient operations, the Directorate General of Air Transportation will oversee 60 airports during the holiday season. Flight inspectors will conduct rigorous ramp checks before departure, assessing airworthiness, security, and operational standards. The Ministry is also collaborating with various agencies to maintain security and ensure smooth passenger flow.

A contingency plan is in place to address potential disruptions such as extreme weather, accidents, or security threats. This ensures quick responses to any unexpected events, minimizing delays and ensuring passenger safety.

Peak Travel Periods and Passenger Traffic

Authorities anticipate peak outbound travel on March 28, with the return peak on April 6. Airlines are adjusting schedules and increasing capacity to manage the surge, particularly at major hubs and high-traffic routes. Close coordination between airlines, airport operators, and flight navigation services will help accommodate the heavy passenger load efficiently.

Enhancing Passenger Comfort

Beyond increasing capacity, the Ministry is prioritizing passenger convenience. Airport operators and Air Transportation Business Entities are optimizing check-in, security, and boarding processes to reduce wait times. A comprehensive delay management system has also been implemented to provide real-time flight updates and minimize disruptions.

A Well-Coordinated Travel Experience

The Ministry’s proactive approach underscores its commitment to public service, ensuring a smooth, safe, and efficient travel experience. With meticulous planning, increased aircraft availability, and stringent safety protocols, Indonesia is well-prepared to handle the Eid al-Fitr travel rush. Travelers can expect a seamless journey, supported by advanced monitoring, collaborative efforts, and robust contingency plans.