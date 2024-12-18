Donald Trump Issues Warning to India

Donald Trump has issued a warning to India, accusing the country of imposing high tariffs on American products. He stated that if this continues, the US will impose a 100% tariff on Indian products in retaliation.

Trump spoke to the media about his selection of Howard Lutnick as the US Secretary of Commerce. He also discussed trade relations between the US and China, as well as the taxes foreign countries impose on American goods.

Trump emphasized that while several countries impose taxes on American products, the U.S. has not retaliated by taxing their goods. However, he made it clear that this will no longer be the case. If countries impose taxes on U.S. products, the U.S. will impose tariffs on their goods in return. Brazil and India are among the countries that impose high tariffs.

He reiterated that if India and Brazil impose a 100% tariff on U.S. products, the U.S. will do the same. India and Brazil are currently collecting between ₹100 and ₹200 on U.S. products, and Trump confirmed that the U.S. will match these amounts.

Trump's Warning to Canada:

After taking office, Trump had suggested imposing tariffs on foreign goods. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that if Trump imposes tariffs on all imports from Canada, the American public would ultimately bear the cost of higher prices on every product they purchase. Trudeau made these comments at an event organized by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

Trudeau also cautioned that if Trump imposes additional tariffs on Canada, Canada will take retaliatory action. He described negotiating with Trump's new team as more challenging compared to working with his previous administration. He noted that in 2016, Trump’s team entered talks with clear ideas, and things were more straightforward back then.