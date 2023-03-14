Deposed Pak PM Imran Khan Faces Arrest as Police Reach his Zaman Park Residence Yet Again 

Lahore: A large posse of police personnel have surrounded Zaman Park and barricaded all roads leading to the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as Islamabad police, complying with the court order, may arrest him in the Toshakhana case today.

Last month, a Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant against Khan in the Toshakhana case but granted bail in two other cases. The court on Monday refused to suspend his arrest warrant in this case.

The deposed prime minister is facing several cases against him. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against Khan on Monday for using threatening language against additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, however, a court in Islamabad on Tuesday suspended the NBW till March 16.

The police had to use a mild force as the PTI workers resorted to stone-pelting and prevented the police force from discharging its duty. The police used water cannons to breach the wall of PTI supporters who were standing in the way between the police force and PTI chief Imran Khan. This is the second time in less than 10 days that the police have reached Khan’s doors to apprehend him.

ایچیسن کالج اور زمان پارک کے بیرئیر کے پاس پولیس کی نفری واٹر کینن اور آنسو گیس کے ساتھ پہنچ گئی ہے تمام کارکنان جلد از جلد زمان پارک پہنچیں #زمان_پارک_پہنچو pic.twitter.com/LvBTi2cLv1 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 14, 2023

“The arrest warrants in the case related to threatening a female judge were today suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Let's see what new warrants police have brought with them now,” Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters.

Also Read: TSPSC Paper Leak: 9 Accused Sent To 14 -Day Police Remand