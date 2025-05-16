COVID-19 Wave Hits Asia: Hong Kong Records 31 Deaths, Singapore Cases Rise Sharply

As of mid-May 2025, several countries across Asia are witnessing a significant resurgence in COVID-19 cases, reigniting concerns among public health officials and prompting governments to take precautionary measures. From Singapore and Hong Kong to Thailand and China, new data reveals a spike in infections, hospitalizations, and viral activity.

Singapore Reports Sharp Increase in Cases and Hospitalizations

Singapore is experiencing a notable rise in COVID-19 infections, with health authorities reporting a 28% increase in cases during the week ending May 3, 2025. Approximately 14,200 new infections were recorded in this period, marking the first substantial uptick in nearly a year. Hospital admissions have also surged by 30%, reflecting a strain on healthcare facilities.

The Ministry of Health has attributed this rise to increased community transmission and has urged residents to remain vigilant, continue practicing safety protocols, and get vaccinated. Wastewater surveillance data has further confirmed elevated viral presence in various parts of the city-state, indicating broader community spread.

Booster Vaccine Uptake in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection has reported the highest percentage of respiratory samples testing positive for COVID-19 in over a year. The week ending May 3 saw 31 severe cases and deaths linked to the virus—the highest weekly toll since early 2024.

Authorities have expressed concern about this resurgence, emphasizing the need for public cooperation with health advisories and increased booster vaccine uptake. Wastewater testing has similarly indicated increased viral loads, serving as an early warning of escalating cases.

Thailand Experiences Post-Holiday Surge

Following the Songkran festival celebrations, Thailand has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases. Between January 1 and May 14, 2025, the country documented 71,067 infections and 19 deaths, with clusters identified in several provinces.

Notably, the Omicron XEC variant has been detected during this period, raising concerns about its role in driving transmission. The Thai Department of Medical Sciences continues to monitor the situation closely and has urged citizens to follow safety protocols, especially in crowded and indoor settings.

China Notes Rising Positivity Rates Amid Increased Testing

Data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention reveals a doubling in the COVID-19 test positivity rate among patients seeking diagnoses in hospitals across mainland China over the five weeks ending May 4. This uptick suggests increasing viral circulation, although official case counts remain variable due to differing reporting and testing policies.

Authorities continue to emphasize vaccination efforts and have ramped up surveillance to contain further spread.

Philippines Emerges as Regional Hotspot

The Philippines has recorded the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, prompting health officials to monitor trends closely. Although most cases are mild due to widespread vaccination, the surge is being treated with caution to avoid overwhelming healthcare systems.

Wastewater Surveillance Highlights Hidden Spread

In both Hong Kong and Singapore, elevated levels of the COVID-19 virus have been detected in sewage samples. This form of environmental monitoring serves as a crucial early indicator of rising community transmission, often preceding spikes in clinically reported cases.

What About India?

According to the COVID-19 dashboard of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India currently has 93 active cases. So far, no new wave of the virus has been reported in the country.