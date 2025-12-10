Christmas 2025: Usha Vance shares holiday decor and kids' belief in Santa

Five-year-old Vivek Vance had a very specific request for this year’s holiday décor at the vice-presidential residence: he wanted “a really skinny tree” placed upstairs. His parents, Usha and JD Vance, did their best to make his wish come true — with a few adjustments.

According to Usha, Vivek preferred a tree that was slightly uneven, with a few bare branches and a noticeable lean. The family eventually settled on a compromise. “It still matches the style he likes,” she said, “but it’s not quite as sad-looking as some of the ones he picked out.”

While visitors are welcomed by three beautifully decorated Christmas trees on the ground floor, the family’s private level proudly features their charming, Charlie Brown-inspired tree — a personal touch among the grandeur of the Naval Observatory home.

A First Christmas in Washington for the Youngest Vice-Presidential Family

This holiday season marks the Vance family's first Christmas in the historic 33-room residence. JD Vance, inaugurated as one of the youngest vice presidents in history, now lives in the mansion with Usha and their three young children: Ewan (8), Vivek (5), and Mirabel (3). The trio are the youngest children ever to grow up in the official home of a vice president.

Usha admits she isn’t typically someone who puts her decorations on display, but her role as second lady comes with new expectations. On the morning of December 8, she opened the doors of their Washington residence for a tour of the elaborately trimmed first floor.

“We’re usually not big on heavy tinsel or frosted trees,” she said with a laugh. “But this year, it felt fitting — and honestly, a lot of fun.”

A Golden Celebration of 50 Years of VP Christmases

The theme for this year’s decorations is “Golden Noel,” a tribute to five decades of Christmases celebrated at the vice-presidential residence. A large white tent set up outside — the gathering space for seasonal events — is filled with framed photographs of past occupants. Some were pulled from old family scrapbooks, while others were sourced from the Library of Congress.

The Vice President’s residence was first occupied by the Mondale family, and although Nelson Rockefeller held office during the home's earliest Christmas in 1975, the Vances wanted this year’s décor to evoke the spirit of both eras. “It has a bit of a vintage Christmas feel,” Usha explained.

Months of Planning Behind the Festive Look

The holiday transformation of the residence did not happen overnight. Usha shared that the planning began months earlier, starting with inspiration boards and theme concepts. Once the ideas were finalized, artists and volunteers worked for weeks to bring the vision to life — largely while the family was away to keep the reveal a surprise.

In the main entertaining areas — the sunroom, living room, and dining room — stand three professionally selected trees from Evergreen Acres in Pennsylvania, the same farm whose trees placed second in this year’s National Christmas Tree Association contest. These trees serve as the elegant centerpiece of the home’s public holiday display.

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