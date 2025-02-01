China Spring Festival Holiday: Daily Trips Exceed 300 Million on Day 4

China saw over 304 million inter-regional passenger trips on the fourth day of this year's Spring Festival holiday, marking a new high in the chunyun travel rush. It was the first time this year that daily trips surpassed 300 million, according to official data.

The Spring Festival, a time for family reunions and travel, has also provided a significant boost to tourism. Road trips made up the majority of the surge, with a 6.9% increase from last year, reaching 288.44 million. Rail and air travel also saw growth, rising by 5.3% and 3.6%, respectively.

This year, an estimated 9 billion trips are expected to be made during the chunyun period, running from January 14 to February 22. The Spring Festival, which fell on January 29, is one of China’s most important holidays, centered around family gatherings and celebrations.

A key factor driving the travel surge is the rise in new energy vehicles (NEVs). With more charging stations available on highways, NEVs are expected to account for around 80% of all inter-regional trips, making it easier for travelers to go long distances.

To meet the growing demand, China’s railway authorities have increased capacity on busy routes and enhanced services at stations and on trains. This year’s travel rush is expected to break records as millions of people travel to be with their families and celebrate the holiday.