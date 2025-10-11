China National Day Holiday Jam: 36-Lane Toll Station Sees Massive Traffic

China's 36-lane Wuzhuang toll station was jammed to unprecedented levels as millions of travelers made their way home after the National Day holiday. Footage from the location indicated cars going on forever, with traffic brought down to just four functioning toll booths, even though the station has been designed to accommodate 36 lanes.

Millions Hit the Roads

The authorities said about 120,000 cars traveled through Wuzhuang on a single day, creating gridlocks lasting almost 24 hours. The congestion followed the end of the National Day holiday period, which was celebrated from October 1 to October 8, and resulted in an enormous number of vehicles on the roads.

To ease the pressure, motorists were advised by authorities to use alternative routes. In cities such as Shenzhen, public transportation services such as subways and buses were increased to aid in controlling the numbers of travelers.

Viral Footage and Comparisons

Videos of the bottleneck also went viral on social media, with users drawing parallels to India's notorious traffic jams. The videos captured the sheer magnitude of the clog, and the extent to which even a large toll station could be overwhelmed by holiday travel.

China's Growing Highway Network

China now boasts more than 100,000 miles of expressways, the most in the entire world. This is all the more impressive when it is realized that, as recently as 1988, the country did not even have a single motorway.

Other traffic accomplishments of note

China's highway systems have been in the news in the past for their sophistication. Recently this year, the Huangjuewan Interchange in Chongqing took social media by storm for its 12-story complex design. The interchange has 15 ramps, 20 intersections, and orbital roads that test even experienced drivers, making it one of the most confusing road systems in the world.

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