Bangladesh Air Force Jet Accident: 1 Killed and Multiple Feared Dead

At least one person was killed and several others were injured when a Bangladesh Air Force training plane crashed onto a school campus in the northern Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka on Monday afternoon, according to the military and a fire official.

Children were present when the plane crashed in the afternoon on the Milestone School and College campus in the Uttara neighborhood of Dhaka. Television video showed smoke and flames rising from the crash scene. In a succinct statement, the public relations division of the Bangladesh Army verified that the fallen F-7 BGI aircraft was Air Force property. Lima Khan, a fire official, said over the phone that four people were hurt and at least one person died, but she did not elaborate.