Bahrain Announces Public Holidays on December 16 and 17 for National Celebrations

The Kingdom of Bahrain will temporarily halt routine government operations next week as the country prepares to mark two major national occasions. Citizens and residents will have dedicated days to celebrate Bahrain’s heritage, leadership, and continued progress, following the government’s confirmation of official public holidays.

Government Announces Two-Day Holiday

A formal circular issued by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, states that all ministries, public bodies, and government institutions will remain closed on Tuesday, December 16, and Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The directive applies across all state-run entities, ensuring the holidays are uniformly observed throughout the Kingdom.

Why These Days Matter

Both National Day and the Accession Day of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa hold deep cultural and historical importance for Bahrain.

National Day recognizes the nation’s milestones, its continued development, and the unity of its people.

Accession Day marks the anniversary of King Hamad’s ascension to the throne, honoring his leadership and the country’s progress under his guidance.

Together, these back-to-back holidays highlight Bahrain’s national pride and the strong bond between its leadership and citizens.

What Residents Should Expect

Since all public offices will be closed, individuals with government-related work are advised to adjust their plans accordingly. Essential services may operate with altered timings, and people are encouraged to verify any changes directly with the concerned departments.

These two days offer Bahrainis and expatriates alike a chance to celebrate, participate in community events, and reflect on the nation’s achievements while looking ahead to future growth.

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