Australia: Telangana Association Celebrates Bathukamma Festival in Adelaide 

Adelaide (Australia): In an effort to promote Telangana culture in Australia, the Telangana Association celebrated the Bathukamma festival at SA Parliament House in Adelaide, making them the first association to do so. The festival was a grand success, with over 500 people in attendance, including both native Australians and members of the Telugu community.

The Australian people who attended the festival were very impressed with the Telangana culture and enjoyed the celebrations. The event was also recognized around the world for its authentic Telangana traditions. The guest for the event was Hon. Dana Wortley MP for Torrens, who represented Hon. Zoe Bettison, Minister for Multicultural Affairs and Tourism.

On this occasion, President Haritha Reddy spoke about the significance of Bathukamma festival while Chairman Rajai Reddy, Vice President Mamatha Deva, Treasurer Prathyusha, Secretary Nikkil, and committee members Sowjanya, Srujan Reddy, Anil, Prashant Reddy, and Charith Reddy played a key role in organising the successful event.

Many volunteers also helped to make the event a success, including the Shivgarjana team, Stephen Watts, Srinivas Vadlakonda, Sanjay Menger, and others. Many Indian parents also participated in the celebration, and everyone had a wonderful time.

The Bathukamma festival is a nine-day festival celebrated by the women of Telangana. It is a celebration of the beauty of nature and the vibrant culture of Telangana. The festival is also a time for women to come together and celebrate their bonds with each other.

