Alaska Hit by 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake: A Look at the Region’s Most Powerful Quakes
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the U.S. state of Alaska at 12:37 p.m. local time, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the region. The quake’s epicentre was located approximately 54 miles (87 km) south of Sand Point, near Popof Island in the central Alaska Peninsula. With a depth of 20.1 km, the earthquake is categorized as shallow, increasing the risk of surface-level impact.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning for much of the Alaska Peninsula, extending into the southernmost portion of mainland Alaska and approaching the Anchorage region.
Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of low-lying coastal areas as a precaution.
Why Alaska Is Prone to Earthquakes
Alaska lies along the boundary between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, where intense seismic activity is generated by subduction zones. As a result, Alaska experiences some of the strongest earthquakes in the world. Below are a few major events:
1. 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake (Prince William Sound)
- Date: March 27, 1964
- Magnitude: 9.2 (second strongest globally)
- Depth: ~25 km
Impact:
- Devastated Anchorage and several coastal towns
- Triggered massive tsunamis reaching as far as California and Hawaii
- 131 fatalities (mostly tsunami-related)
- Caused widespread uplift and subsidence
- Estimated damage: $300+ million (1964 USD)
2. 1957 Andreanof Islands Earthquake
- Date: March 9, 1957
- Magnitude: 8.6
- Location: Aleutian Islands
Impact:
- Generated a Pacific-wide tsunami
- Reached Hawaii, causing coastal flooding
- Damage was limited due to the remote location
3. 1965 Rat Islands Earthquake
- Date: February 4, 1965
- Magnitude: 8.7
- Location: Western Aleutian Islands
Impact:
- Triggered a tsunami with waves over 10 meters
- Few casualties due to the isolation of the region
4. 2018 Anchorage Earthquake
- Date: November 30, 2018
- Magnitude: 7.1
- Depth: ~46 km
- Location: Just north of Anchorage
Impact:
- Major infrastructure damage (roads, airport, buildings)
- No fatalities, thanks to updated building codes
- Followed by thousands of aftershocks
5. 2021 Chignik Earthquake
- Date: July 28, 2021
- Magnitude: 8.2
- Depth: ~32 km
- Location: Near Chignik, South Alaska Peninsula
Impact:
- Strong shaking felt across the region
- Tsunami warnings issued, but no major damage
- No injuries reported due to remote location and timely alerts