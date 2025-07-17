Alaska Hit by 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake: A Look at the Region’s Most Powerful Quakes

Jul 17, 2025, 11:26 IST
A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the U.S. state of Alaska at 12:37 p.m. local time, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the region. The quake’s epicentre was located approximately 54 miles (87 km) south of Sand Point, near Popof Island in the central Alaska Peninsula. With a depth of 20.1 km, the earthquake is categorized as shallow, increasing the risk of surface-level impact.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning for much of the Alaska Peninsula, extending into the southernmost portion of mainland Alaska and approaching the Anchorage region.

Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of low-lying coastal areas as a precaution.

Why Alaska Is Prone to Earthquakes

Alaska lies along the boundary between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, where intense seismic activity is generated by subduction zones. As a result, Alaska experiences some of the strongest earthquakes in the world. Below are a few major events:

1. 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake (Prince William Sound)

  • Date: March 27, 1964
  • Magnitude: 9.2 (second strongest globally)
  • Depth: ~25 km

Impact:

  • Devastated Anchorage and several coastal towns
  • Triggered massive tsunamis reaching as far as California and Hawaii
  • 131 fatalities (mostly tsunami-related)
  • Caused widespread uplift and subsidence
  • Estimated damage: $300+ million (1964 USD)

2. 1957 Andreanof Islands Earthquake

  • Date: March 9, 1957
  • Magnitude: 8.6
  • Location: Aleutian Islands

Impact:

  • Generated a Pacific-wide tsunami
  • Reached Hawaii, causing coastal flooding
  • Damage was limited due to the remote location

3. 1965 Rat Islands Earthquake

  • Date: February 4, 1965
  • Magnitude: 8.7
  • Location: Western Aleutian Islands

Impact:

  • Triggered a tsunami with waves over 10 meters
  • Few casualties due to the isolation of the region

4. 2018 Anchorage Earthquake

  • Date: November 30, 2018
  • Magnitude: 7.1
  • Depth: ~46 km
  • Location: Just north of Anchorage

Impact:

  • Major infrastructure damage (roads, airport, buildings)
  • No fatalities, thanks to updated building codes
  • Followed by thousands of aftershocks

5. 2021 Chignik Earthquake

  • Date: July 28, 2021
  • Magnitude: 8.2
  • Depth: ~32 km
  • Location: Near Chignik, South Alaska Peninsula

Impact:

  • Strong shaking felt across the region
  • Tsunami warnings issued, but no major damage
  • No injuries reported due to remote location and timely alerts

