20 Umrah Pilgrims Die, Dozens Injured in Bus Crash in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In a tragic road accident, at least 20 people were killed when the bus they were travelling overturned on Monday, reports said.

About 29 other people were also hurt in this horrific bus accident which took place in Aqaba Shaar in Asir governorate. The bus ferrying pilgrims to the holy city of Mecca hit the railing of the bridge, overturned and soon burst into flames.

“According to preliminary information we have now received, the number of deaths in this accident reached 20, and the total number of injuries was approximately 29,” according to Al-Ekhbariya channel. The state-affiliated channel also reported that the incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday.

As per reports, the crash took place when the bus carrying pilgrims of different nationalities had left Khamis Mushayt and was going towards Abha region. The brake failure is reported to be the cause of the accident.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca but it is a shorter version of the annual Hajj gathering. Umrah offers an opportunity for Muslims to refresh their faith, seek forgiveness and pray for their needs. One who performs it is said to be cleansed of their sins. Umrah is voluntary but Hajj is compulsory for those who are physically well and can afford it.