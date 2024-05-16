Inter-state sex racket: Arunachal Police officer among 21 held, another minor girl rescued

Itanagar, May 16 (IANS) As inter-state prostitution racket continues to haunt Arunachal Pradesh, six more accused, including a state police official and three pimps, have been arrested and one more minor girl rescued from the clutches of the traffickers, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that with this, so far five minors have been rescued and 21 accused arrested in the inter-state prostitution racket involving human traffickers from the state and neighbouring Assam.

A police official said that after interrogating the earlier 15 detainees, six more persons, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Bulang Marik, posted with the first battalion of Arunachal Armed Police, a police constable, three pimps, and one more were arrested on Tuesday.

The fifth minor girl (15 years old) was rescued from a lodge at Zoo Road in Chimpu.

As part of the ongoing probe, the police identified a couple -- Dulal Basumatary, 52, and Dipali Basumatary, 44 -- who run the City Hotel at Zoo Road in Itanagar, along with its manager Deepak Parajuli, 24, who had pushed minor girls into the flesh trade.

The Basumatarys are residents of Udalguri and Parajuli hails from Assam's Narayanpur.

Police, on May 1, busted the inter-state prostitution and human trafficking racket, rescued four minors, and arrested 15 persons, including six government servants, in connection with the case.

According to police, the minor girls, aged 10 to 15 years, were trafficked into Arunachal Pradesh from Dhemaji in neighbouring Assam by two sisters, who allegedly ran a brothel in Itanagar.

The rescued girls told the police that they were brought to Itanagar from Dhemaji by the sisters, identified as Pushpanjali and Purnima Mili. Subsequently, two more minor girls trafficked from Dhemaji were rescued from the clutches of Pushpanjali Mili.

The girls were forced into prostitution by the sisters along with two other women. The police also identified two hotels and a beauty parlour involved in the crime.

Arunachal Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Kenjum Pakam urged the state government to take stern action against those involved in the child trafficking and sexual exploitation racket.

The Commission, in a statement, said that it was deeply shocked and anguished by the heinous crime of sex trafficking of minor girls from the neighbouring state. It is also shameful to know that women and learned persons are involved in the case, it said.

It urged the police to keep vigil on hotels, parlours, or any other suspicious places in and around the Itanagar Capital Region so that no immoral activities take place.

The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) in the Lower Subansiri district has strongly condemned the racket, while the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has demanded the cancellation of the licence of hotels and beauty parlours involved in the case.

In a petition to Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, it said that the gravity of the situation necessitates immediate and decisive action to address the root causes and prevent further exploitation of vulnerable girls from poor families.

APWWS President Kani Nada Maling said: "The fast action would serve as a deterrent and indicate the zero-tolerance policy of the state government towards such reprehensible practices." The NGO said that as part of the stringent measures, all the guests must produce valid ID cards, and a daily guest list must be submitted to the local administration and the police for thorough scrutiny and verification.

