Intense cold continues in J&K, Srinagar records minus 4.8 degrees

Srinagar, Jan 15 (IANS) Mercury continued its free fall in the valley on Wednesday as the Meteorological (MeT) office forecast cloudy weather with snowfall at isolated higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

The MeT office statement said, “On January 15 and 16, generally cloudy sky with light snow at isolated higher reaches during 16th early morning. From January 17 to 19, generally a cloudy sky, but no significant change is expected till January 19. On 20 and 21st of January, a generally cloudy sky with light snow at isolated to scattered places is likely to occur."

The department issued an advisory: "Tourists/travellers/Transporters are advised to follow Admin/Traffic advisory.”

Srinagar city recorded minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 7.4 degrees and Pahalgam minus 8.4 as the minimum temperature. There was, however, an overall improvement in the weather in the plains of the Jammu division.

Jammu City had 6 degrees as the minimum temperature with clear sunshine right from the morning.

Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra had 6.8 degrees, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 1.5 and Bhaderwah minus 0.7 as the night’s lowest temperature. A

The valley is reeling under the 40-day-long period of intense winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Kashmir Valley has been experiencing intense cold waves during the past 25 days as water pipes, water tanks and other sources of potable water freeze during the night and have to be defrozen in the morning.

Lakes, streams, wells, springs and ponds have partially frozen. The boatmen and fishermen face difficulties in rowing their boats through partially frozen water bodies.

Locals heavily depend on the loose tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ and an eastern firepot woven in a willow wicker basket called the ‘Kangri’ for keeping themselves warm during the winter months. Doctors have cautioned people, especially children and elders, not to expose themselves to long periods of extreme cold as this causes constriction of blood vessels leading to myocardial infarction. Those suffering from myocardial infarction are prone to heart attacks and heart failures.

