Intellectuals in Rajasthan urge UN intervention on human rights violations in B'desh

Jaipur, Dec 10 (IANS) Concerned over atrocities against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh, intellectuals from Rajasthan have submitted a memorandum to Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, calling on the United Nations to intervene.

The memorandum urges an end to the violence, protection of human rights, and the deployment of a peacekeeping force.

It highlights the sharp increase in attacks on Hindus, including assaults on ISKCON temples and desecration of religious idols, since the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh.

The document criticises the Bangladeshi government's inaction, claiming that it not only remains silent but also protects religious fundamentalists who are pressuring Hindus to convert under the influence.

The memorandum demands a UN investigation, humanitarian aid for victims, and long-term constitutional protection for religious minorities.

The delegation, which included retired High Court judge NK Jain, military officers, and educationists, emphasised the urgent need for the United Nations Human Rights Council to act and for a peacekeeping force to be deployed.

It also called for compensation and rehabilitation for the affected communities.

The memorandum said that after the coup of the Sheikh Hasina government and the coronation of Mohammad Yunus in Bangladesh, atrocities on religious minorities (Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians, etc.) are at a peak.

The houses of Hindus and religious places are being attacked by fundamentalist organisations.

Attacks on ISKCON temples and incidents of insulting the idols of Gods are vivid examples of this context, the memorandum added.

Human rights are being openly violated in Bangladesh due to atrocities on Hindus by religious fundamentalists and the government there is not only remaining a silent spectator but is also protecting the fundamentalists.

Religious fundamentalists are pressuring Hindus to convert.

People associated with many religious organisations like Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari are being put in jails under false cases.

The memorandum demanded a ban on human rights violations in Bangladesh, sending a UN delegation to investigate the situation, and rehabilitation and compensation for the Hindu community.

An appeal was made to the United Nations to send a peacekeeping force to Bangladesh.

Retired High Court judge NK Jain, who was present in the delegation, said that the Rajasthan Citizens' Group has met the Governor to highlight atrocities on Hindus and other related incidents in Bangladesh.

A memorandum has been given to Governor Bagde in the name of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We demand that the inhumane atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh should be stopped with immediate effect. Human rights should be protected. The United Nations Human Rights Council should send a delegation to Bangladesh to ensure the protection of human rights. The community that has become a victim of planned violence should be compensated and rehabilitated. United Nations peacekeeping force should be sent to Bangladesh and in future, constitutional arrangements should be made under the supervision of UN for the security and religious freedom of Hindus."

The delegation included retired Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court NK Jain, Karauli Additional District and Sessions Judge Prashant Agarwal, retired military officer Colonel Devanand Lomrod, Lieutenant Colonel Mahavir Saini, retired Naval Officer Commander Priyanka Chaudhary, former Vice-Chancellor Mohanlal Chipa, former Chairman of Minority Commission Jasbir Singh, retired police officer Kanhaiyalal Bairwal, orthopedist Ramesh Agarwal and retired bank officer Shyam Manohar.

The memorandum was signed by 50 intellectuals working in various fields, including judges, administrative service officers, military officers, and educationists.

