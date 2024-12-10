Pep Guardiola confirms Man City will be his last club

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Pep Guardiola, who signed a new contract with Manchester City in November, has stated that his time in Manchester will be his last managerial stint as a club head coach.

“I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t. A time will come when I feel it’s enough and I’ll definitely stop then. I’m not going to manage another team. I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City and go to another country to do the same thing as I am now,” said Guardiola on Desmontadito's YouTube channel.

The Catalan’s new deal means he will spend more than a decade as City manager. Guardiola’s time at City is one laden with success. He has so far won 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League.

One of the most successful coaches in football history, Guardiola went on to confirm his interest in coaching a national team. The 53-year-old was recently linked to the England head coach role before the job was offered to Thomas Tuchel.

“I wouldn’t have the energy to do so. I’m still here doing what I am today. But the thought of starting off somewhere else, with all the process of the training and so on... no, no, no! Maybe a national team but that’s different,” he added.

Guardiola has been under immense pressure since signing his new contract after Manchester City has gone through the worst period under his tenure. The team has struggled to win in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League which has seen the team fall down to fourth and 17th in the respective tables.

“I should stop, like these chefs that go to other countries, stop and see what we’ve done well and what we could do better and when you’re busy all day day after day you don’t have time to do that. I think stopping would do me good,’’ he concluded.

