Andhra CM for extensive use of technology for efficient administration

Amaravati, Dec 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the heads of all the departments in the State to make use of technology extensively to provide efficient administration.

During a review with the officials of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the officials of other departments, he said the information of all the departments should be integrated through the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to monitor it all together.

The Chief Minister made it clear that initially all the necessary information should be gathered and then it should be integrated to finally provide the best possible service through WhatsApp.

Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to design the system making WhatsApp a platform for getting certificates like caste and income certificates. Appeals received from the public should be disposed of fast utilising technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and DeepTech, he said.

He suggested that RTGS should also examine the process of resolving the complaints and the level of people's satisfaction.

He asked officials to integrate visuals collected through drones, CCTV cameras, satellites and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Mentioning that ganja plantations which were recently identified through Google Maps have been verified with the help of drones, the Chief Minister told the officials to make use of the drones in a similar way to identify the pests in crops and alert the farmers. Drones should also be used to find the reasons for road accidents on the highways to resolve the issues causing the mishaps.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the farmers are happy with the grain procurement in the State and in the opinion gathering through IVRS over 90 per cent of the farmers expressed satisfaction over the price offered to their stocks, transport facility and the availability of gunny bags besides payments made to them. The Chief Minister felt that better services could be provided after learning about the level of satisfaction.

Chandrababu also told the officials to properly analyse the postings on social media and take necessary action. When the officers also informed the Chief Minister that household geo-tagging had reached its final stage, he said that the process should be properly supervised.

The Chief Minister is very particular that Aadhar services should be taken close to the people and sanctioned Rs 20 crore for purchasing the necessary kits. He also said that 1,000 Aadhar centres will be set up at all the village and ward secretariats at the earliest possible.

Chandrababu said that a single portal will be created for supervising various projects in the State besides updating in real-time the 80 projects being taken up by the Centre.

He directed that a fresh web portal be created by January 1 to permanently resolve the problems arising while issuing the birth and death certificates.

