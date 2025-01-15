INS Vagsheer: 'Make in India' submarine with advanced warfare systems and stealth features

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) INS Vagsheer is the sixth submarine of the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class, based on the French 'Scorpene' design. This submarine is part of 'Project 75,' which involved technical cooperation with the French company Naval Group.

Subsequently, it was developed under the "Make in India" initiative with the collaboration of several Indian companies.

INS Vagsheer has already earned a formidable reputation as a 'hunter-killer' submarine, thanks to its advanced stealth capabilities, including cutting-edge acoustic absorption technology and a revolutionary air-independent propulsion system.

INS Vagsheer, continuing the legacy of the previous Vela-class submarines, has been built with cutting-edge technology and robust capabilities. It features stealth characteristics, an advanced weapons system, and state-of-the-art sonar and sensor systems.

Apart from this, it is equipped with radar, electronic surveillance sensors, and satellite communication systems, making it even more powerful.

INS Vagsheer has a total length of 67.5 metres and a height of 12.3 metres, with only half of its body visible above the waterline. This submarine will play a crucial role in enhancing the strength of the Indian Navy.

Lieutenant Commander Ayush Gautam, in an interview with IANS, said, "I am Lieutenant Commander Ayush Gautam, and I am posted on INS Vagsheer. My responsibility is to oversee navigation operations on board. This is a completely 'Made in India' submarine, built and commissioned at Mazagon Dock Limited. The transport technology was sourced from France. This is our sixth and final submarine, commissioned in 2025, while the first submarine was commissioned in 2017."

He further added: "The warfare systems and sensors on this submarine are highly advanced. If you compare it to submarines of other countries, it is far more effective and superior. As far as navigation is concerned, it is very advanced because we do not get GPS signals when the submarine is underwater. During this time, our sensors and equipment are so precise that we stay on the correct path without any issues and remain safe."

