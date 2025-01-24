Injury scare for Abhishek Sharma ahead of second T20I in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) India received a significant injury concern ahead of the second T20I against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, as opener Abhishek Sharma twisted his right ankle during a warm-up session on Friday evening.

Sources close to the team told IANS that the incident occurred during a routine warmup exercise when the left-handed batter was visibly in pain and had to be attended to by the physio.

Abhishek’s inclusion in the playing XI will be assessed after a fitness test that will be performed before the start of the game.

Although Abhishek managed to walk off the field after receiving immediate treatment and even headed to the nets at the MAC B Stadium, he didn’t take part in the batting drills. Limping noticeably during the session, his condition has cast doubts over his availability for Saturday’s match.

If he is ruled out, India faces a tricky decision as the squad lacks a designated third opener. The team might opt to promote one of the middle-order batters, such as Tilak Varma or Dhruv Jurel, to partner Sanju Samson at the top. Both Varma and Jurel are capable batters but untested as openers in international cricket.

Abhishek’s potential absence could be a significant blow for India, given his outstanding performance in the series opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The left-hander top-scored with a brilliant 79 runs in the first T20I, laying the foundation for India’s comfortable win. His aggressive stroke play and ability to dominate the powerplay have made him a pivotal player at the top of the order.

Despite the injury scare, India’s team composition is likely to remain focused on depth in both batting and bowling. In the first T20I, the inclusion of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy proved vital in maintaining balance, while the spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi offered control and variety.

India’s reliance on all-rounders and spinners will likely persist, especially given the conditions in Chennai, which favor turn and grip. However, the potential absence of Abhishek Sharma could disrupt their batting order and force a reshuffle. A more conservative approach might be adopted, with a greater emphasis on building partnerships at the top before unleashing the middle-order firepower.

England, trailing 1-0 in the series, will be looking to capitalise on any disruption in India’s plans. Their powerful batting lineup, bolstered by captain Jos Buttler and Harry Brook, will aim to test the Indian bowlers once again. With conditions at Chepauk likely to favor slower bowlers, England might also consider including an additional spinner to counter India’s middle-order strength.

