Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in J&K’s Uri sector

Srinagar, June 22 (IANS) Security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Officials said that the security forces, including the Army, foiled the infiltration bid in Uri’s Gohallan area in Baramulla district.

The officials said, “A group of terrorists was noticed by the security forces trying to sneak into this side of the LoC in the Gohallan area of Uri. The group was challenged by the security forces. The infiltration bid was foiled."

Further details on this are awaited, said officials said.

Terrorist activities have increased during the last fortnight in J&K. The intelligence agencies are attributing this to the last-ditch efforts by the terrorists to derail the peace in J&K.

With the Centre to soon begin the process of holding the Assembly elections in the UT, the terror elements are trying to create disturbances.

