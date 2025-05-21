India's Banu Mushtaq wins International Booker Prize; congratulatory messages pour in

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Indian writer-lawyer-activist Banu Mushtaq has won the prestigious International Booker prize for the short story anthology, 'Heart Lamp'.

The award was announced at a ceremony held at London's Tate Modern on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy conveyed their heartfelt congratulations on Wednesday to Mushtaq.

Siddaramaiah said, "Heartfelt congratulations to Banu Mushtaq, the proud Kannada writer who has been honoured with the International Booker Prize. This is a moment of celebration for Kannada, Kannadigas, and Karnataka."

"Banu Mushtaq, who has embraced and expressed the true values of harmony, secularism, and brotherhood rooted in this land, has brought great pride to us all by raising the flag of Kannada's literary excellence on an international platform," Siddaramaiah said.

"I wish that she continues to write with the same integrity and spirit for many more years, spreading the fragrance of Kannada literature across the world," the CM said.

"I also extend congratulations, on behalf of all Kannadigas, to the talented writer Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the Booker-winning work 'Hridaya Deepa' into English," he said.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, "This is a proud moment for all Kannadigas. Heartfelt congratulations to Banu Mushtaq, the esteemed writer from our land, who has been honoured with the prestigious International Booker Prize."

Congratulations also to writer Deepa Bhasthi, who translated Banu Mushtaq's Booker Prize-winning work 'Hridaya Deepa' into English, he said.

"May Banu Mushtaq continue to create many more such remarkable works. I wish that Kannada literature grows even richer through her contributions and that the fragrance of Kannada spreads across the world," H. D. Kumaraswamy said.

'Heart Lamp' is the first book written in the Kannada language to win the prestigious prize. The book dwells on the hardships of Muslim women of Southern India. The book features 13 short stories written over three decades from 1990 to 2023.

She began writing while in school and married a man of her choice. Her stream of thought and stories of the resilience of Muslim women angered the fundamental elements.

Even as Mushtaq faced fatwah and attacks, she continued to raise her voice for Muslim women.

Mushtaq described the honour as a victory for diversity after collecting the award. Her book was shortlisted among six worldwide titles.

