Indian Navy to welcome crew of two women officers after historic 50,000 km Sagar Parikrama

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Indian Navy is all set to welcome the triumphant crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II on the successful completion of circumnavigation of the Globe onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini.

Accomplishing this rare feat in double-handed mode, young women officers of the Indian Navy, Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K, are set to touch the shores of Goa on May 29. This extraordinary sailing expedition was flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa, on October 2, 2024. Over a period of eight months, the Naval duo (famously called DilRoo) covered a distance of 25,400 nm (approx 50,000km) across four continents, three oceans and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power.

The Flag-in ceremony of this landmark event will be presided over by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Mormugao Port, Goa, formally marking the culmination of the circumnavigation. According to the Ministry of Defence, the expedition symbolises India's maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy's commitment to excellence and Nari Shakti signifying the motto ‘Courageous Hearts Boundless Seas’.

As the proud flag bearers of resurgent India, the duo commenced their circumnavigation with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Cape Town (South Africa). The officers engaged in numerous diplomatic and outreach engagements, interacting with parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, school children, Naval cadets and university faculty across the globe. In a rare gesture, they were honoured as special invitees at the Western Australian Parliament in recognition of their achievements.

The ministry said that their accomplishments received accolades from local communities, international sailing bodies and foreign parliaments, serving as a beacon of women empowerment, maritime excellence and national pride.

The crew encountered winds up to 50 knots (93 kmph) coupled with stormy weather conditions and extremely cold temperatures during the journey, setting the ultimate test of human endurance, perseverance and sailing skills. Though each leg had its own challenges, the third leg of the journey from Lyttleton to Port Stanley was one of the most arduous. The crew encountered three cyclones, navigated through the treacherous Drake Passage and successfully rounded Cape Horn.

The circumnavigation highlights the unwavering spirit, exceptional valour, courage and perseverance of the officers amidst challenging conditions of the sea and nature, an official said.

During the voyage, the crew had the opportunity to interact with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the eve of International Women's Day. The Defence Minister congratulated the crew for their remarkable milestone and acknowledged the invaluable role of women in bolstering national security and reaffirming India's commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the defence sector. Besides this, Adm Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, also interacted with the crew on various occasions and commended their exemplary skills, professionalism, camaraderie and teamwork.

As the nation eagerly awaits the arrival of the resilient crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, this expedition has been a defining chapter in India's maritime history. The crew exemplified the spirit of exploration, showcasing seafaring skills on a global stage. It has been a journey of empowerment, innovation and commitment to India's maritime heritage, charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future. It reaffirms the Indian Navy's pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility across the vast expanse of the world's oceans, the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.