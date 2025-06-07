Indian junior women’s hockey team to take on Belgium, Australia, and Netherlands in European leg

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Junior women’s hockey team is set to continue its international campaign with a five-match European tour from June 8 to 17, where they will take on Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands. The team, which recently concluded a promising outing at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, has now reached Europe for the next leg of international exposure.

India will begin the tour with three matches against Belgium at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein, in Antwerp. They will then face Australia at Beerschot Tennis Hockey Padel Club, in Kontich, before wrapping up the tour with a match against the Netherlands at Hockey Club Kampong, in Utrecht.

In Argentina, the Indian side delivered strong performances against quality opposition. They registered a 2-1 win and a 2-2 (2-3 SO) loss against Chile, earned a 1-1 (2-0 SO) win and a 2-4 loss against hosts Argentina, and defeated Uruguay twice — 3-2 and 2-2 (3-1 SO). The tour served as an important step in the team’s preparations, offering valuable lessons in handling high-pressure scenarios and adapting to different playing styles.

Notably, these matches are also a key part of India’s preparation for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025. Facing strong international opponents in varied conditions will help fine-tune the squad’s combinations, build match temperament, and instill the confidence required to perform on the world stage.

Speaking ahead of the European tour, Indian junior women’s hockey team coach Tushar Khandker said, “This extended tour is an excellent opportunity for our team. We had a valuable learning experience in Argentina, and now moving straight into matches against Belgium, Australia, and the Netherlands will allow us to build on that momentum. These are high-calibre teams that will test our tactical and technical depth, as well as our consistency. For many of these players, this is a critical phase in their development, and such tours give them the kind of exposure that can’t be replicated in training sessions alone.”

“Most importantly, this tour plays a crucial role in our preparations for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 later this year. Every match we play now helps us get one step closer to being ready for that challenge,” he added.

