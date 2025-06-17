Indian diaspora in Canada says world acknowledges India's growing stature as PM Modi arrives for G7 visit

Toronto, June 17 (IANS) Excitement is rising and a wave of enthusiasm has sparked among the Indian diaspora as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Canada for the G7 Summit on Monday. The Indian diaspora also said that world now recognises India's growing influence and stature as one of the fastest growing economy.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to the country following a tumultous period in India-Canada relations, and is being seen as a possible turning point by many in both nations.

PM Modi is visiting Canada at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

The invitation and the visit have sparked a wave of enthused vigour as people of Indian origin living in Canada, many of whom are hopeful that the high-level engagement will pave the way for improved bilateral ties.

PIOCC Director Naresh Kumar Chavda, told IANS "The fact that India is now being invited to these major global summits shows that the world acknowledges India's growing influence... PM Modi Ji's visit to the G7 after 10 years is a very promising moment..."

Author and Podcaster Kushal Mehra told IANS, "It is certainly a positive development. Because during these three years, our dialogue had completely stopped. It's a good initiative taken by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to invite Prime Minister Modi. The news of security cooperation is also encouraging..."

Indo-Canadian citizen Mann Parekh told IANS, "It's no secret that Canada-India relations haven't been at their best over the past few years. But Prime Minister Mark Carney's invitation is a ray of new hope, an opportunity to reset and improve the relationship between the two countries..."

Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce President Kushagr Sharma told IANS, "...PM Modi ji coming here shows that both sides want to work together. This will greatly benefit the economic situation of both countries. Trade is already happening and it will grow further. As relations improve, trade will increase, and the economic condition of both nations will improve, which will be beneficial..."

University of Calgary Senate member Nidhi Lodha says, "I see this as a very positive move. There is hope that this step will help regenerate and strengthen the relationship between India and Canada, which had almost come to a standstill. I believe Prime Minister Modi's leadership has been extremely good for India. We all consider him an outstanding leader, and we are genuinely happy that he is the Prime Minister of our country..."

A member of the Indian diaspora Swati told IANS, "What's happening now is going to be a very positive development for us. Absolutely, all of this has been possible under PM Modi Ji's leadership, and it sends a message not only to our country but also to countries abroad that India is no longer an underdeveloped nation, but is progressing on a very strong path..."

