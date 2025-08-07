‘India will not bow’: Farmers hail PM Modi’s firm message to US

Basti, Aug 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made it clear that no matter how much the U.S. raises tariffs, India will not bow before any country. He emphasised that the welfare of Indian farmers remains the government’s top priority and assured that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen.

Farmers across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have welcomed PM Modi’s firm stance.

A farmer from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh said PM Modi's statement was commendable and consistent with the Indian government's long-standing approach.

"The government has always prioritised the interests of farmers. Our produce is available in the market, and it is essential that our voices are heard," he added.

An elderly farmer, Ramlallan, said, “We eat what we grow here in our country. PM Modi and CM Yogi have done a lot for farmers. Our country will never bow before anyone.”

Gulab Upadhyay, another farmer, stated that PM Modi’s actions are in the best interest of the nation. “What foreign leaders are saying doesn’t concern us, but one thing is clear - India will not make compromises under any circumstances,” he said.

Another elderly farmer said, “What PM Modi said is absolutely right, and we fully support his statement. All of India stands with him. We believe any decision he takes will be in our interest.”

Another farmer emphasised India's growing strength and self-reliance, saying, “We will not bow down to any country. Whatever America wants is not going to happen. They will not succeed in their plans.”

Rita Singh, a farmer from Amethi, praised PM Modi’s strong statement, calling it highly admirable. “Farmers across the country thank the Prime Minister for not yielding to pressure from the United States,” she said.

A farmer from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh said, “We oppose the pressure being exerted by the US and stand firmly with PM Modi. He has launched many beneficial schemes for farmers.”

A farmer from Khandwa added, “No amount of praise is enough for the decision taken by PM Modi. I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

A farmer from Kota in Rajasthan said, “PM Modi is working in the national interest and has brought significant benefits to the farming community. We will never accept bowing to any foreign country.”

