India, US armies to host Indo Pacific ‘Chiefs of Armies’ conference

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) The Indian and the US armies will co-host 13th IPACC, 47th IPAMS and 9th SELF, a three-day conference of Chiefs of Armies and delegates of 35 countries in New Delhi from 25th to 27th September.

The Ministry of Defence said that the central theme for this forum is “Together for Peace: Sustaining Peace and Stability in the Indo-Pacific Region.”

It said that the conference will provide an opportunity for Army Chiefs and senior-level leaders from land forces, primarily of the Indo-Pacific region, to exchange ideas and views on security and contemporary issues. The core effort of the forum will be to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue and friendship amongst the littoral partners.

This event will be organised in Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt and will see over 150 delegates participate in various plenary and round-table sessions. A joint press conference will be held with General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army and General Randy George, Vice Chief of Staff of the US Army.

This will be followed by an opening ceremony on 26th September, at the Manekshaw Centre. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff will attend the opening ceremony.

The Defence Ministry officials said that the Army Chiefs conference will discuss issues of mutual interest and areas of cooperation to synergise efforts of all stakeholders for effecting peace and stability in the region.

The IPAMS is a military seminar for Army Officers between the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel to Major General to exchange views on regional security issues and best practices.

The official said that the SELF will involve the participation of tactical level sub unit commanders to hold open dialogue, share lessons learned and provide understanding about Armies participating in the forum.

They said that during the Curtain Raiser event conducted on Wednesday Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar highlighted that Indian Army has made significant contribution in promoting peace and stability in the Indo- Pacific region.

He also emphasised that Indian Army remains committed for humanitarian endeavours and relief efforts in the region.

During the Curtain Raiser event, Foreign Service Attaches of the United States of America, France, Japan, Maldives and Singapore participated in a round table discussion conducted on the topic “Collaborative Approach in Combating Non-Traditional Security Threats in Indo-Pacific.”

