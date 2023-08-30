INDIA alliance meetings pressured BJP govt to reduce gas price, says Lalan Singh

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) JD-U President Lalan Singh claimed that the Narendra Modi government has reduced the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200 only due to the pressure of INDIA allaince.



“After the formation of INDIA, BJP is in desperation. The reduction of LPG cylinder by Rs 200 is the result of desperation. They have reduced the price of the cylinder by Rs 200 before election and they will increase it by Rs 600 post election,” Singh said.

“I want to ask the Modi government, was it not seeing LPG cylinders being available at such a high price before? Narendra Modi is an expert in Jumlebazi. He has reduced Rs 200 before election and he will increase it by Rs 600 post poll,” he said.

He said that the Modi government has started the Ujjwala Yojana to end the subsidy on LPG cylinders. “At present, not even 5 per cent beneficiaries in villages are using the LPG cylinders due to high rates. BJP is desperate but their ploy or Jumlas will not work this time. The people of the country understand that this is a government of Jumlas,” Singh said.

In Patna, the price of a LPG cylinder is Rs 1,250 and after the reduction it is available at Rs 1,050.

Reacting to Sushil Modi, Lalan Singh said that if he would leave Hindu-Muslim agendas and think about working in the interest of common people, JD-U will think of including him in the party.

Lalan Singh also slammed the Modi government for filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the caste based survey and then withdrawing it the next day.

“The leaders of BJP do not understand the difference between census and caste based survey. They filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and then rolled it back the next day. What can we say about it? They stand exposed,” Singh said.

