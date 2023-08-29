INDIA alliance fear prompted govt to reduce cooking gas price, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the fear of Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has prompted the union government to announce the reduction in cooking gas price.

She said that the two meetings of the INDIA alliance in the last two months have created panic among BJP and the NDA-ruled Union government, the fallout of which is the announcement of reduction in cooking gas price.

“Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs. 200. Yeh hai #INDIA ka dum (This is the might of #INDIA),” she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the reduction in the price of cooking gas per cylinder is nothing but a lollipop by the union government before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He said that government will not be able to win over the anger of the common people though this lollipop.

The next meeting of the INDIA alliance is scheduled at Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. Mamata Banerjee is slated to arrive at Mumbai a day in advance on August 30. She is also scheduled to attend the dinner hosted jointly by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on the evening of August 31.

