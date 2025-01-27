ILT20 Season 3: Dubai Capitals take on Sharjah Warriorz with contrasting aims

Dubai, Jan 27 (IANS) Dubai Capitals take on Sharjah Warriorz in a must-watch encounter in Season 3 of the ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium here on Tuesday with both teams having contrasting aims -- the former hoping to gain the second playoff spot while the latter will hope to end their losing streak. The stage is set for a high-octane clash as Dubai Capitals will be hoping to exact revenge for their defeat in the previous encounter.

The last time these two sides met, fans witnessed a jaw-dropping thriller. Dubai Capitals posted a mammoth 201 runs, powered by Shai Hope’s sensational unbeaten 83. However, the Sharjah Warriorz pulled off a remarkable chase, with Avishka Fernando’s explosive 81 off just 27 balls leading the charge, supported by Johnson Charles’ 37 off 19 and Luke Wells’ 31 not out from 17 balls.

This time, Dubai Capitals come into the match, riding high after their emphatic victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. With eight points on the table, they remain firmly in contention for the second playoff spot, thanks to the brilliance of Gulbadin Naib and their star-studded lineup.

On the other hand, the Sharjah Warriorz are battling against the odds, sitting at the bottom of the table after four consecutive losses. Desperate for a win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, the Warriorz will be looking to deliver a turnaround performance with only a few league games left.

Dubai Capitals are sharing the third spot with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with 10 points from 10 matches. MI Emirates and Gulf Giants are the joint-toppers in the points table with 12 points from six wins apiece.

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9, 2025. All 34 matches will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels.

