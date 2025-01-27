Pakistan: Six killed, dozens injured as fire engulfs residential colony in Multan

Islamabad, Jan 27 (IANS) Six people were killed and over 31 others injured when fire engulfed a resident colony in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The incident happened at about 12:25 am local time (GMT 1925 Sunday) in the Multan district where a massive explosion caused by a Liquefied Petroleum Gas container leakage rocked the colony, sources from the district's police revealed.

The gas leakage triggered the fire, and the force of the blast scattered debris over a wide area, severely impacting the densely populated colony.

The police confirmed that the blaze has been brought under control, following extensive firefighting efforts. The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, and several of them are in critical condition.

Local media reported that the gas tanker explosion at an "illegal" LPG warehouse in Multan’s Hamid Pur Kanora area reduced 20 homes to rubble and partially damaged 70 others.

"The explosion occurred during refilling operations at the Industrial Estate, triggering a massive fire and sending debris into nearby residential areas. Among the dead are a minor girl and two women, while 13 of the injured remain in critical condition," reported Pakistan's Express Tribune.

The country's leading daily reported that the tanker was reportedly transferring smuggled LPG to smaller bowsers and cylinders at the site. Five other bowsers at the warehouse were also destroyed in the explosion.

Officials are conducting an assessment of the total damage caused by the explosion, which also disrupted daily life in the vicinity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Incidents involving gas explosions remain a concern in Pakistan due to inadequate safety measures and poor infrastructure, often leading to tragic consequences.

