Ilaiyaraaja fondly remembers his daughter Bhavatharini on her death anniversary

Chennai, Jan 24 (IANS) On the death anniversary of his dear daughter Bhavatharini, music director Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has announced that they are considering holding an event in the late singer’s memory on February 12, which happens to be her birthday.

Taking to his X timeline, Ilaiyaraaja posted an audio clip in which he spoke about his dear daughter.

Ilaiyaraaja said,“This is a day when my dear daughter left us. It was only after she left us did I understand how much my daughter had been an embodiment of love.”

Stating that as he his focus was on music, he had failed to pay attention to his children, Ilaiyaraaja said,

“The fact that I failed to pay attention to my children now pains me. When I think that this pain is what has turned into the comforting music for the masses, I feel slightly comforted.”

He then added, “On Bhavatha’s birthday, which falls on February 12, comes her ‘Thithi’. Combining both occasions, there is a thought that we should hold an event in her remembrance. I request all musicians to participate in this event. I pray to God Almighty for my daughter’s soul to rest in peace.”

Soft-spoken singer Bhavatharini, the only daughter of ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, was a National Award winner.

Blessed with a melodious, unique voice, Bhavatharini has sung several chartbusters in several languages.

She won the National Award for the Tamil song 'Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu...' from the Tamil film Bharathi in the music of her dad Ilaiyaraaja.

Bhavatharini, was not just a singer, she was also a music director, who at the time of her passing away, was in the process of scoring music for three films.

The ace singer passed away in Sri Lanka, where she had been taken to for treatment.

