IGU felicitates golfers Mannat Brar, Zara Anand for R &A Girls Amateur performance

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Indian Golf Union (IGU), the national federation for the sport of golf in India, recently felicitated talented golfers Mannat Brar and Zara Anand for their exceptional performances in the prestigious Royal & Ancient (R&A) Girls' Amateur Championship in England.

While Mannat became the first Indian women’s amateur to reach the semifinals of the R&A Girls' Amateur, Zara progressed to the second round of the tournament which is treated as the stepping stone for top women’s professionals.

IGU president Brijinder Singh presented Rs 1 lakh to Mannat and Rs 50,000 to Zara as cash rewards after the federation’s Annual General Meeting. Chandigarh’s Sandeep Sandhu captured the Senior Open title, after posting rounds of 77, 76, and 76 on the par-72 Noida Golf Course to capture the title in the IGU All India Mid Amateurs & Seniors Championship. On the other hand, Ranjit Singh of West Bengal claimed the mid-amateur honours with rounds of 75, 72, 71 and 79.

Delhi’s Ranveer Mitroo clinched the IGU NCR Junior Boys Cup. Ranveer carded 10-under 270 to lift the IGU NCR Junior Boys Cup in Category A by a two-stroke margin at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh’s Parth Raman Sood finished runner-up. Vihaan Jain took home the Category B title with an overall tally of three-under 277. Haryana’s Rohit won the Northern India Amateur. Haryana-lad Rohit trumped Vinamra Anand of Uttar Pradesh in a playoff to clinch the IGU Northern India Amateur Golf Championship played at the Noida Golf Course. Both the amateurs totalled four-under 284 at the end of four rounds.

