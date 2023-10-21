‘IGT 10’: Vidhu Vinod Chopra expresses desire to witness live act of ‘The Golden Girls’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who will grace the stage of 'India’s Got Talent' season 10, shared that he wanted to witness the live performance of the contestant group The Golden Girls, and called them brilliant.

This weekend, the talent reality show will pay a grand tribute to Vidhu Vinod Chopra by celebrating 45 glorious years of his cinematic brilliance.

Renowned for their seamless moves and impeccable synchronisation, The Golden Girls from Kolkata will create a mesmerising atmosphere with their performance on the song ‘Kambakht Ishq Hai Jo’.

Host Arjun Bijlani revealed that ‘The Golden Girls’ were the reason why Vidhu Vinod Chopra agreed to be a part of the show.

Talking about the same, Vidhu said: "Before coming on the show, the first video I watched was your 'Amrit Manthan' act. I thought, 'No matter what, I'll go there,' and I requested that I'd come only if ‘The Golden Girls’ perform. It is brilliant.”

He further said: “It reminds me of a time when I was in New Zealand, and I was on the set with James Cameron. So, it’s difficult to say if this act felt good or that day, it was a performance of that caliber.”

The filmmaker added: “Please send me the video of this act, and I'll definitely send it to James, to show that it was done in India.

Highly impressed with their act, judge Kirron Kher said: "I loved your performance! Your act very much reminded me of the movie, 'Avatar' in many ways.”

“As a group, you’ll are visually very strong and each of you give a 100 per cent when it comes to your performances and that is exactly what theatre and dance is all about. Fabulous. None of your performances ever disappoint. It's very important and you are consistently brilliant,” she added.

The group then invite their Gurus on stage and thank them for their continuous support throughout the journey, and Vidhu further joined them on stage and extended a special invite to the group to watch his film in theatres.

Not only this, joining the show will also be the winners of the previous season – Divyansh and Manuraj who will share many memorable moments from their time on the show last season.

The show airs on Sony.

