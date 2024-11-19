IFFI 2024: Satyajit Ray, SS Rajamouli, Pa.Ranjith, Mani Ratnam, Imtiaz Ali directorials to be screened in ‘inflatable theatres’

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS)The upcoming 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is set to be held from November 20 to November 28 in Goa, will host the screening of classics and contemporary Indian movies across two inflatable theatres.

The first theatre is stationed at the main venue (Kala Academy), and the other is at Sanquelim (CM’s Constituency) along with a mobile open screen travelling across North and South Goa.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's ‘Rockstar’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’, Pa. Ranjith's ‘Thangalaan’, Mani Ratnam's two part epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and ‘The Vaccine War’ among others.

The Indian Panorama/National Film Award section will see the inflatable theatres host the screenings of the National Award winning Malayalam drama ‘Aattam’, Bengali biographical drama ‘Aparajito’ based on the making of the Satyajit Ray classic ‘Pather Panchali’, Avinash Arun's ‘Three of Us’, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty's ‘Kantara’ and Adivi Sesh's ‘Major’ among others.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO PicturetimeDigiplex, said in a statement, “At Picturetime, we’ve always believed in making the big screen accessible and affordable to everyone and help felicitate filmmakers, who want their films to be screened on the biggest screen possible. This year at IFFI, our two inflatable theatres will not only give delegates an immersive cinematic experience but will also ensure that locals in Goa, beyond the main venues, can engage with world-class cinema through our travelling open-air screen”

“Our mission is to democratise the big-screen experience, and our partnership with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Entertainment Society Of Goa (ESG) at this prestigious festival is a significant milestone in that journey. Screening films by legends like Satyajit Ray alongside contemporary hits like RRR and Thangalaan is a celebration of India’s rich cinematic heritage and its vibrant present”, he added.

Other films to be screened in the inflatable theatres include Satyajit Ray’s ‘Agantuk’, Kundan Shah's ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, ‘Guide’, Ketan Mehta's ‘Mirch Masala’, Raj Kapoor's ‘Bobby’, and Anup Singh's ‘Qissa’. Each screen, offered by the mobile theatre company Picturetime Digiplex, has a seating capacity of 120 people.

The 55th year of IFFI organised by NFDC India and ESG under the aegis of the Information and Broadcasting ministry. NFDC India and ESG have partnered with Picturetime as their screening partner.

