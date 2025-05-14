I couldn't get tickets for my own film when I went to the theatres with my family, says Abishan Jeevinth

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Director Abishan Jeevinth, whose just released film 'Tourist Family' has now emerged a superhit and is still going strong, has disclosed that he couldn't get tickets for his own film when he went to the theatre to watch it with his family.

"I want to thank the press and the media for celebrating my film. It was only after reading and watching your reviews that the public began to walk in to theatres watch the film. We all knew this film would be a success but honestly, none of us expected this film to be such an overwhelming success," Abishan Jeevinth said and then went on to narrate a funny incident.

"Three days ago, I went along with my family to the theatre to watch my film. I couldn't get tickets. Honestly, I felt so happy that I couldn't get tickets for my own film. To that extent, the film is doing well, not just in Chennai but everywhere. We went on theatre visits everywhere.It was the same case everywhere. Entire families are coming for night shows," he said thanking the producers and his entire cast and crew for their support to his film.

The film, which released simulatenously with two other big films -- Suriya's 'Retro' and Nani's 'Hit: The Third Case', has still managed to emerge a phenomenal success making several times more money than what was invested in it.

‘Tourist Family’, which hit screens on May 1, is a feel-good family entertainer that features Sasikumar and Simran in the lead. It also features Yogi Babu, Mithun Jayashankar, Kamalesh, M.S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal (Bucks), Ilango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi among others.

Aravind Viswanathan is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Shaan Rahman. The film’s editing is by Bharath Vikraman, and art direction is by Rajkamal.

Produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment, the film is backed by producers Nasareth Baslian, Mahesh Raj Baslian, and Yuvaraj Ganesan.

