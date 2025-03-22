World Water Day 2025: Hyderabad Wastes Rainwater with No Proper Underground Planning

It is estimated that an average individual in India needs 135 liters of water per day to go through all daily activities from consumption to sanitation. This number can easily go up to 200 liters depending on how long you take a shower or if you have a bathtub in your house. These numbers are released by the Central Ground Water Authority in India, and this paints a clear picture of human water consumption.

However, it must be remembered that not every individual will have the luxury of spending or, rather, wasting water. A lot of poor people have to make do with much less. It is highly important that we find ways to use water judiciously and even preserve water.

On late Friday night, the city of Hyderabad witnessed heavy thunderstorms and rains. Areas like Kondapur witnessed huge rainfall, and the roads were flooded too. Not just thunderstorms; even hailstorms visited the city and properly drenched it.

There is one concerning pattern that appears in the city whenever there are heavy rains. The rainwater just goes to waste as this precious resource is not being diverted to underground by strategic groundwater improvement techniques like rainwater harvesting pits, storm drain channels, etc.

Having rain in summer, and that too such heavy rainfall, is a blessing, and if proper preservation techniques are implemented, the city of Hyderabad might not struggle so much in April and May for water.

This precious rainwater in Hyderabad has nowhere to go but into polluted water lakes. If one takes a look at it, nature was really kind to the people of Hyderabad on World Water Day by showering rain, allowing us to save precious natural resources.

Individuals can also do the same at their homes with whatever little storage options they can find. If you live in Hyderabad long enough, you will know how much water scarcity will be there in summer months. When such incidents happen, if proper preservation techniques are implemented, Hyderabad city and its residents won't suffer.