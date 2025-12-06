US Telugu Student Death: Victim Identified as Sahaja Reddy Udumala, 24, from Hyderabad

A 24-year-old woman from Telangana, who was working in the United States as a cyber security professional, tragically lost her life in a fire accident earlier this week. The victim, identified as Sahaja Reddy Udumala, had recently completed her Master’s degree in Cyber Security and started her job just a few months ago, according to her family members.

The incident took place in Albany, New York, on December 4 (US local time). Sahaja had returned home from work and was asleep in her room when the fire broke out around 11 AM. While two other residents managed to escape with minor injuries, Sahaja suffered critical burns. She was initially treated in Albany before being shifted to a hospital in New York, where she passed away after nearly 15 hours of treatment.

Sahaja had moved to the US three years ago in pursuit of higher education. Her family is originally from Jangaon district in Telangana. Her father works as an IT professional, and her mother is a teacher. Many Telugu students were also staying in the same building at the time of the accident.

Her uncle, Udumala Bala, who serves as the Archbishop of Visakhapatnam, has requested assistance from the Telangana government to help bring her mortal remains back home. The Telugu community in the US is actively supporting the family as they cope with this heartbreaking loss.

Also read: Over 450 Indian Students Deported in 5 Years: Not US or Canada, but UK Tops List!