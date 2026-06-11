Trump Towers Hyderabad Set to Transform Luxury Living in Kokapet

Trump Towers Hyderabad has achieved a major milestone by receiving RERA approval, paving the way for one of the city's most anticipated luxury residential projects. The development is coming up in Kokapet, a fast-growing premium residential hub in Hyderabad.

Spread across nearly four acres, the project will feature two iconic towers with 64 floors each. A total of 460 luxury residences will be built, offering residents a high level of privacy and exclusivity. Only four apartments will be available on each floor.

One of the biggest highlights of the project is its massive sky bridge connecting the two towers between the 26th and 30th floors. The sky bridge will house premium amenities, clubhouse facilities, entertainment areas, and party spaces. It is expected to become a major landmark in Hyderabad's skyline.

The project will offer spacious 3.5 BHK, 4 BHK, and 4.5 BHK apartments ranging from around 3,600 to 5,800 square feet. For buyers looking for larger homes, the development will also feature ultra-luxury 6 BHK duplex residences measuring between 6,450 and 12,000 square feet.

Real estate experts believe the project will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Hyderabad because of its premium design, large homes, and world-class amenities. The development is expected to attract high-net-worth individuals and luxury home buyers from across the country.

While the official launch date and pricing details have not yet been announced, the approval from RERA has already generated significant interest in the market. With Kokapet emerging as one of Hyderabad's fastest-growing luxury corridors, Trump Towers Hyderabad is expected to become one of the city's most prestigious residential addresses.