Telangana: MeeSeva Whatsapp Services Launched by IT Minister Sridhar Babu!

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu announced that measures are underway to allow students to download hall tickets for SSC, Intermediate, Post-graduation, and other competitive exams via WhatsApp. This service will be available 24/7 through the social media messaging app at the number 8096958096.

On Tuesday, the Minister officially launched MeeSeva Services on WhatsApp. This collaborative effort between Meta and MeeSeva will permit citizens to access over 580 services from 38 government departments directly through WhatsApp.

During the launch event, Sridhar Babu mentioned that the WhatsApp-based MeeSeva services will soon be offered in Telugu and Urdu, with voice-command functionalities currently under development for hands-free operation. He also indicated that the government intends to extend this service to additional departments in the near future.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that the government aims to provide annual training in Artificial Intelligence to one million young people, equipping them with the skills needed for evolving digital and global career prospects. He also noted that Telangana's digital governance projects are drawing interest from other states looking to implement comparable technology-driven service delivery systems.