Saudi Bus Accident: Telangana Haj Official's Insensitive Remark Sparks Fury!

On Tuesday, November 18, the Telangana state Haj committee office experienced a surge of anger. This occurred after the executive officer, Mohammad Safiullah, reportedly made disparaging comments about those who perished in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

A video circulating on social media captures the official questioning the need to view "the charred remains," a remark that incited strong disapproval from the families of the deceased. These relatives had apparently assembled at the office to obtain information regarding their travel to Saudi Arabia.

The accident on Monday involved a bus en route from Makkah to Madinah, which collided with a diesel tanker near Muhras/Mufrihat at approximately 1:30 am Saudi time (4 am IST), resulting in the deaths of at least 42 pilgrims, predominantly from Telangana.

The remains of the deceased have been transported to King Fahad, Meeqat, and King Salman hospitals in Madinah. Approximately fifty family members, two for each victim, are scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night to attend a funeral anticipated for Thursday.

A delegation from the Telangana government, headed by minorities welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin, has arrived in Saudi Arabia to oversee relief operations, including funeral arrangements. The issuance of death certificates for the victims will proceed only after their DNA has been matched with that of their relatives.

The Telangana government has resolved to conduct the funerals in accordance with Saudi Arabian religious customs and to offer financial compensation of Rs five lakh to the families of each person who lost their life.