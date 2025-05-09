Operation Sindoor: Hyderabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat, Authorities on High Alert!

All cities across the country are on high alert due to the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Particularly affected are cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Right after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and continuously fired across the LoC on Thursday, Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, received a bomb threat.

The police swiftly took action, evacuating the area, requesting people to leave, and thoroughly scouting the entire area. Now, Hyderabad received a bomb threat. An anonymous email threatened to blast the entire Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.

The mail mentioned a Pakistani sleeper cell threatening to destroy the Shamshabad airport. Alerted by this anonymous email claiming to be from a Pakistani sleeper cell, the airport authorities have ramped up their search to find out anything even remotely suspicious.

We are waiting for an official confirmation on the matter.