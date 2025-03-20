March 20: Miss World 2025 Pre Launch Event Today in Hyderabad, Krystyna Pyszkova Chief Guest

Hyderabad, March 20, 2025: The eagerly awaited Pre-Launch Event for Miss World 2025 will take place today at 12:00 PM at Hotel Tourism Plaza, located in Begumpet, Hyderabad, with reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszková, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. This event marks the official launch of the 72nd edition of Miss World, set to take place in Telangana from May 7 to 31, 2025.

During her visit to Telangana, Krystyna, the winner of Miss World 2024, shared her excitement about the upcoming event and her exploration of the state's cultural gems. On March 18, she visited the Yadagiri Gutta temple, which she described as a spiritual and cultural highlight of her trip. "I feel blessed to have visited the Yadagiri Gutta temple, and I'm thrilled that 120 Miss World participants will soon experience its unique charm," Krystyna said.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Narasimha, is known for its stunning architecture and peaceful surroundings. Krystyna was deeply impressed by the beauty and spiritual significance of the temple, adding that she is eager to explore more of Telangana's hidden treasures.

As part of her tour, Krystyna also visited the iconic Chowmahalla Palace and Falaknuma Palace, further immersing herself in the state's royal heritage. These visits highlight the rich history and cultural significance of Telangana.

The pre-launch event at Hotel Tourism Plaza is expected to be a grand celebration, marking the official countdown to the Miss World 2025 festival. The pageant, set to take place in Telangana, will bring together beauty queens from around the world to compete in one of the most prestigious global beauty events.

Krystyna's visit has further heightened the excitement for the upcoming Miss World Festival, which is set to showcase the best of Telangana’s culture, tourism, and hospitality to a global audience.