Jubilee Hills By-poll on Nov 11: Demo Voting Starts Before 7 AM

All eyes are on Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills constituency, where by-elections are set to take place on Monday, November 11, in what is being seen as one of the most closely watched political contests in Telangana. Ahead of the polling, election officials have confirmed that a mock voting process will be conducted before sunrise to ensure the integrity of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and to build confidence among candidates and their representatives.

According to officials, all 58 candidates contesting in the by-election will arrive at their respective polling stations in the early hours of the morning to cast their test votes. This pre-poll exercise is aimed at verifying whether the EVMs are functioning properly and whether the party symbols are being recorded accurately. Each candidate will be allowed to check if the vote cast for their chosen symbol is reflected correctly in the machine’s tally.

Once every contestant has completed their verification, the presiding officers at each polling booth will seek their approval to proceed. If any discrepancies are reported, the issue will immediately be escalated to higher election officials for rectification before the official polling begins. Only after every EVM is cleared by the candidates and the technical team will the presiding officer issue formal confirmation that the mock ballot process has been completed.

The official voting for the Jubilee Hills by-election will commence at 7:00 AM, following the completion of this mandatory testing phase. The Election Commission has directed all polling staff to ensure transparency and efficiency during the mock poll to avoid any technical or procedural disputes later in the day.

With voter enthusiasm building up and political parties mobilizing supporters for the crucial by-poll, officials are emphasizing smooth execution and strict adherence to election protocols. Security arrangements have been intensified across Jubilee Hills, with local police and special teams stationed at sensitive polling booths to maintain law and order.